Nightly Roundup: Mother of slain man wants answers; what's new for '19th Hole Man'

PHOENIX - -----
From a crash in Phoenix that left a number of pedestrians wounded to the latest endeavors for the so-called ‘19th Hole Man’ who was arrested during the WM Phoenix Open, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
1. Pedestrians hurt following Phoenix crash
Featured
Authorities in Phoenix say four people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash involving pedestrians on Sept. 20.
2. Woman accused of shooting Colorado bar
Featured
Police said the shooting occurred after the woman presented an ID to the security staff that didn’t belong to her.
3. Remember this guy?
Featured
Sean MacConnell, also known as "Mac Savage," is up to something new.
4. Phoenix man's death leaves mother asking why
Featured
A mother is searching for answers after her 49-year-old son, who lives in Phoenix, was beaten to death in August.
5. Grocery run took rather disturbing turn
Featured
The dispute began when the customer noticed a price discrepancy with her tortilla chips during checkout and informed the cashier. An argument ensued, during which the cashier slammed his hands on the conveyor belt, shook the bag of chips, and cursed at the customer.
Also read…
Featured
An Arizona judge has imposed a deadline for Phoenix city officials to clean up a homeless encampment near Downtown that is known as 'The Zone.' Here's what to know about the ruling.
Finally, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/20/23
It's going to be a bit windy on Thursday!