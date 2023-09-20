Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Mother of slain man wants answers; what's new for '19th Hole Man'

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - -----

From a crash in Phoenix that left a number of pedestrians wounded to the latest endeavors for the so-called ‘19th Hole Man’ who was arrested during the WM Phoenix Open, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

1. Pedestrians hurt following Phoenix crash

Featured

Pedestrians, driver critically hurt after being hit by car at north Phoenix intersection
article

Pedestrians, driver critically hurt after being hit by car at north Phoenix intersection

Authorities in Phoenix say four people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash involving pedestrians on Sept. 20.

2. Woman accused of shooting Colorado bar

Featured

Woman accused of shooting five people at Denver bar after being denied entry, police say
article

Woman accused of shooting five people at Denver bar after being denied entry, police say

Police said the shooting occurred after the woman presented an ID to the security staff that didn’t belong to her.

3. Remember this guy?

Featured

'19th Hole Man' arrested at Phoenix Open competing in mullet competition
article

'19th Hole Man' arrested at Phoenix Open competing in mullet competition

Sean MacConnell, also known as "Mac Savage," is up to something new.

4. Phoenix man's death leaves mother asking why

Featured

Mother seeks answers after son was beaten to death in Phoenix | Crime Files
article

Mother seeks answers after son was beaten to death in Phoenix | Crime Files

A mother is searching for answers after her 49-year-old son, who lives in Phoenix, was beaten to death in August.

5. Grocery run took rather disturbing turn

Featured

Police: Kroger cashier threw groceries, yelled at shopper over price discrepancy
article

Police: Kroger cashier threw groceries, yelled at shopper over price discrepancy

The dispute began when the customer noticed a price discrepancy with her tortilla chips during checkout and informed the cashier. An argument ensued, during which the cashier slammed his hands on the conveyor belt, shook the bag of chips, and cursed at the customer.

Also read…

Featured

The Zone Lawsuit: Judge orders Phoenix to clear out homeless encampment by Nov. 4
article

The Zone Lawsuit: Judge orders Phoenix to clear out homeless encampment by Nov. 4

An Arizona judge has imposed a deadline for Phoenix city officials to clean up a homeless encampment near Downtown that is known as 'The Zone.' Here's what to know about the ruling.

Finally, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/20/23

It's going to be a bit windy on Thursday!