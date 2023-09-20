Nightly Roundup: Mother of slain man wants answers; what's new for '19th Hole Man'

-----

From a crash in Phoenix that left a number of pedestrians wounded to the latest endeavors for the so-called ‘19th Hole Man’ who was arrested during the WM Phoenix Open, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

1. Pedestrians hurt following Phoenix crash

Featured article

2. Woman accused of shooting Colorado bar

Featured article

3. Remember this guy?

Featured article

4. Phoenix man's death leaves mother asking why

Featured article

5. Grocery run took rather disturbing turn

Featured article

Also read…

Featured article

Finally, your weather forecast for tonight