Nightly Roundup: New indictment in teen violence case; another day of rainy weather

From the latest developments in a Gilbert teen violence case to another day of active weather in the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 22, 2024

1. Teen violence: New indictment handed down in Gilbert case

Featured article

2. New round of storms for Arizona

Featured article

3. Teen violence: Court documents released for Gilbert suspect

Featured article

4. Fishes causing quite a stink in one neighborhood

Featured article

5. Baby names that are going out of style

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight