Nightly Roundup: New indictment in teen violence case; another day of rainy weather

Published 
PHOENIX - From the latest developments in a Gilbert teen violence case to another day of active weather in the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 22, 2024

1. Teen violence: New indictment handed down in Gilbert case

2nd suspect indicted in Gilbert parking lot assault case
Another person has been indicted in connection with a teen violence incident in the East Valley, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

2. New round of storms for Arizona

New round of winter weather strikes Arizona
A new round of winter weather in bringing more rain to the Phoenix area. This follows a weekend of rainy weather for the Phoenix area.

3. Teen violence: Court documents released for Gilbert suspect

Court documents reveal new details surrounding Gilbert parking lot assault
Court documents are revealing new details surrounding a teen violence incident that happened at a Gilbert parking lot in August 2023. Four people, including two 16-year-olds, have been arrested in connection with the assault.

4. Fishes causing quite a stink in one neighborhood

Fishes die off in one Chandler neighborhood
Residents in a Chandler neighborhood are dealing with a rather smelly problem, and officials with the state's Game and Fish Department say this is a problem each winter.

5. Baby names that are going out of style

Unpopular baby names of 2024: Here’s what’s at risk of going extinct
If you’re due to have a baby this year, you may want to reconsider choosing one of these names.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 1/22/2024

Another round of winter weather is moving across the state. When can we expect the storm to move out of our area?