Nightly Roundup: New indictment in teen violence case; another day of rainy weather

PHOENIX - From the latest developments in a Gilbert teen violence case to another day of active weather in the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 22, 2024
1. Teen violence: New indictment handed down in Gilbert case
Another person has been indicted in connection with a teen violence incident in the East Valley, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
2. New round of storms for Arizona
A new round of winter weather in bringing more rain to the Phoenix area. This follows a weekend of rainy weather for the Phoenix area.
3. Teen violence: Court documents released for Gilbert suspect
Court documents are revealing new details surrounding a teen violence incident that happened at a Gilbert parking lot in August 2023. Four people, including two 16-year-olds, have been arrested in connection with the assault.
4. Fishes causing quite a stink in one neighborhood
Residents in a Chandler neighborhood are dealing with a rather smelly problem, and officials with the state's Game and Fish Department say this is a problem each winter.
5. Baby names that are going out of style
If you’re due to have a baby this year, you may want to reconsider choosing one of these names.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6PM Weather Forecast - 1/22/2024
Another round of winter weather is moving across the state. When can we expect the storm to move out of our area?