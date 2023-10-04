Nightly Roundup: Outrage over rezoning plan; worries over smoke from fire

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - From a controversial development plan near a Phoenix neighborhood to new worries over a landfill fire near Scottsdale, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

1. Phoenix neighborhood residents up in arms over proposed rezoning plan

Residents in one North Phoenix neighborhood are up in arms amid plans to rezone a vacant plot of land near their homes for commercial use. Such a rezoning, if approved, could transform the plot of land into a busy shopping area in the future.

2. Update on deadly Phoenix crash

Police say speed is possibly a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and several other people hurt.

3. Some worried about smoke from ongoing landfill fire

As crews continue to monitor a landfill fire involving what officials with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community say are 'green waste,' residents in parts of Scottsdale say they can smell the fire in the air. 'It smelled like living next to the burn pits,' said an Iraq War veteran.

4. A rather unusual animal rescue

When it comes to animal rescues, we often think of dog rescues and cat rescues. One Phoenix area woman, however, has opened a rescue to help a small animal that is considered to be a rodent in some parts of the country.

5. The latest consumer product recalls

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 10/4/2023

Get ready for slightly warmer weather!