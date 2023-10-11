Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Protest against April McLaughlin; stolen cars recovered after DPS probe

By
Published 
Updated 7:17PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a court hearing related to a ‘House of Horrors’ in Chandler to cars that were seized as part of a DPS investigation involving the sale of stolen vehicles, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

1. ‘House of Horrors’ case: Suspect won't get dogs back

Featured

'House of Horrors' update: Judge denies April McLaughlin's request for seized dogs' return
article

'House of Horrors' update: Judge denies April McLaughlin's request for seized dogs' return

A judge has issued a ruling in regards to a petition made by April McLaughlin to get some of her seized dogs back. McLaughlin, who operated an animal rescue operation, was at the center of various animal abuse incidents that shocked people in the Valley.

2. Protest against McLaughlin

Featured

Chandler animal abuse investigation: Protesters rail against April McLaughlin outside of court
article

Chandler animal abuse investigation: Protesters rail against April McLaughlin outside of court

As the woman accused of abusing dozens of animals went to court to ask for some of the seized pets back, animal rights advocates staged a protest against the women outside of the courtroom.

3. Barricade situation ends with death

Featured

Man dead following barricade situation in Cave Creek
article

Man dead following barricade situation in Cave Creek

A man is dead after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a garage in a Cave Creek neighborhood.

4. Stolen cars recovered following months-long probe

Featured

Over $1m worth of stolen cars and drugs recovered as part of months-long DPS investigation | Crime Files
article

Over $1m worth of stolen cars and drugs recovered as part of months-long DPS investigation | Crime Files

DPS officials say they have made a number of arrests in connection with a scheme involving the sale of stolen vehicles.

5. Incident at dollar store turns deadly

Featured

Man beaten to death at Phoenix dollar store: 'Violently assaulted'
article

Man beaten to death at Phoenix dollar store: 'Violently assaulted'

A man was "violently assaulted by a number of assailants" at a Phoenix dollar store

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast

Looks like it'll be a nice cool night for D-backs baseball!