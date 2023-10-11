Nightly Roundup: Protest against April McLaughlin; stolen cars recovered after DPS probe

PHOENIX - From a court hearing related to a ‘House of Horrors’ in Chandler to cars that were seized as part of a DPS investigation involving the sale of stolen vehicles, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
1. ‘House of Horrors’ case: Suspect won't get dogs back
A judge has issued a ruling in regards to a petition made by April McLaughlin to get some of her seized dogs back. McLaughlin, who operated an animal rescue operation, was at the center of various animal abuse incidents that shocked people in the Valley.
2. Protest against McLaughlin
As the woman accused of abusing dozens of animals went to court to ask for some of the seized pets back, animal rights advocates staged a protest against the women outside of the courtroom.
3. Barricade situation ends with death
A man is dead after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a garage in a Cave Creek neighborhood.
4. Stolen cars recovered following months-long probe
DPS officials say they have made a number of arrests in connection with a scheme involving the sale of stolen vehicles.
5. Incident at dollar store turns deadly
A man was "violently assaulted by a number of assailants" at a Phoenix dollar store
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast
Looks like it'll be a nice cool night for D-backs baseball!