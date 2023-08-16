Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:59 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:33 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:11 PM MDT until WED 11:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:16 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from WED 7:11 PM MST until WED 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County

Nightly Roundup: Questions mount over Trump legal woes; hike ends in tragedy for Arizona doctor

By
Published 
Updated 7:54PM
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From new questions surrounding potential legal troubles for Former President Donald Trump and his allies in Arizona, to questions over why Phoenix (at least officially) has not recorded any rainfall, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

1. Will Arizona indict Former President Trump?

Will Arizona be the next state to indict former president Donald Trump?
Will Arizona be the next state to indict former president Donald Trump?

Arizona could be the next state to indict former president Donald Trump on charges in connection to trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

2. Updates on missing persons case that ended in death

2 dead, 1 badly hurt: What we know about the Holvig investigation so far
2 dead, 1 badly hurt: What we know about the Holvig investigation so far

One of the two bodies found during an investigation in Maricopa County is identified as missing father Chad Holvig. He and his son were reported missing in July. His son was found shot several times but is recovering.

3. Tragedy strikes East Coast family

Massachusetts mother drowns saving son at New Hampshire waterfall
Massachusetts mother drowns saving son at New Hampshire waterfall

A mother drowned trying to rescue her 10-year-old son as he was pulled by the current at a popular waterfall, New Hampshire authorities said.

4. Hike ends in tragedy for Arizona doctor

Arizona doctor dies while hiking in New Mexico with other physicians, authorities say
Arizona doctor dies while hiking in New Mexico with other physicians, authorities say

Taos County sheriff’s officials said 61-year-old Renhick Guyer of Marana, Arizona, died Sunday close to the summit of Wheeler Peak near Taos.

5. No rain in Phoenix? How is that the case?

Why Phoenix records its rainfall from Sky Harbor Airport
Why Phoenix records its rainfall from Sky Harbor Airport

As we wait and watch for monsoon 2023 to really get going, people around the world may be getting a very dry opinion of Phoenix. That's because the city of Phoenix rain gauge at Sky Harbor airport says we've had no rain for more than five months.

Also, your weather forecast tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/16/23

We're seeing some sprinkles on Valley roadways Wednesday afternoon!