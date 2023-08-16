Nightly Roundup: Questions mount over Trump legal woes; hike ends in tragedy for Arizona doctor

PHOENIX - From new questions surrounding potential legal troubles for Former President Donald Trump and his allies in Arizona, to questions over why Phoenix (at least officially) has not recorded any rainfall, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
1. Will Arizona indict Former President Trump?
Arizona could be the next state to indict former president Donald Trump on charges in connection to trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
2. Updates on missing persons case that ended in death
One of the two bodies found during an investigation in Maricopa County is identified as missing father Chad Holvig. He and his son were reported missing in July. His son was found shot several times but is recovering.
3. Tragedy strikes East Coast family
A mother drowned trying to rescue her 10-year-old son as he was pulled by the current at a popular waterfall, New Hampshire authorities said.
4. Hike ends in tragedy for Arizona doctor
Taos County sheriff’s officials said 61-year-old Renhick Guyer of Marana, Arizona, died Sunday close to the summit of Wheeler Peak near Taos.
5. No rain in Phoenix? How is that the case?
As we wait and watch for monsoon 2023 to really get going, people around the world may be getting a very dry opinion of Phoenix. That's because the city of Phoenix rain gauge at Sky Harbor airport says we've had no rain for more than five months.
Also, your weather forecast tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/16/23
We're seeing some sprinkles on Valley roadways Wednesday afternoon!