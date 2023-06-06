Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Scantily clad 'witches,' a massive fire in central Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tuesday's top stories touched on a range of topics. From a devastating fire in central Phoenix and controversial comments from Arnold Schwarzenegger on spirituality. 

Here are the top stories on June 6 from FOX 10 Phoenix.

1. Scantily clad 'witches' caught munching on deer carcass in bizarre security cam footage

Image 1 of 3

Corinea Stanhope claimed the figures emerged about 10 minutes after sunset to munch on the deer carcass. (Kennedy News & Media)

A nurse and nature lover in Canada reportedly captured footage of what she said appeared to be "two witches holding a carcass-eating ritual" with a camera she set up near her home.

2. Several structures catch fire in central Phoenix, 2 residents hospitalized

Featured

Several structures catch fire in central Phoenix, 2 residents hospitalized
article

Several structures catch fire in central Phoenix, 2 residents hospitalized

Several structures caught fire near 16th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, sending 2 people to the hospital. At the height of the firefight, Huggins said more than 50 units were on the scene, including more than 150 firefighters.

3. Shark pillow drug deal at Arizona Mills: Man sentenced to 70 months in prison

Featured

Shark pillow drug deal at Arizona Mills: Man sentenced to 70 months in prison
article

Shark pillow drug deal at Arizona Mills: Man sentenced to 70 months in prison

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 70 months in prison for attempting to sell drugs at Arizona Mills Mall.

4. 'Act of aggression': Pride flag at Tempe City Hall ripped down and burned

City of Tempe Pride flag torn down, burned

A Tempe Pride flag at city hall was taken off a flagpole and burned, the city says on June 6. "This act of aggression does not represent our community …"

A Pride flag flying over Tempe City Hall was taken off a flagpole and burned, the city says.

The incident is being investigated as vandalism.

5. Arnold Schwarzenegger says heaven is 'some fantasy': 'That's the sad part'

Featured

Arnold Schwarzenegger says heaven is 'some fantasy': 'That's the sad part'
article

Arnold Schwarzenegger says heaven is 'some fantasy': 'That's the sad part'

'FUBAR' star says he's 'not an expert' in 'spiritual stuff'