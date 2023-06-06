Nightly Roundup: Scantily clad 'witches,' a massive fire in central Phoenix
Tuesday's top stories touched on a range of topics. From a devastating fire in central Phoenix and controversial comments from Arnold Schwarzenegger on spirituality.
Here are the top stories on June 6 from FOX 10 Phoenix.
1. Scantily clad 'witches' caught munching on deer carcass in bizarre security cam footage
Image 1 of 3
▼
Corinea Stanhope claimed the figures emerged about 10 minutes after sunset to munch on the deer carcass. (Kennedy News & Media)
A nurse and nature lover in Canada reportedly captured footage of what she said appeared to be "two witches holding a carcass-eating ritual" with a camera she set up near her home.
2. Several structures catch fire in central Phoenix, 2 residents hospitalized
3. Shark pillow drug deal at Arizona Mills: Man sentenced to 70 months in prison
4. 'Act of aggression': Pride flag at Tempe City Hall ripped down and burned
A Pride flag flying over Tempe City Hall was taken off a flagpole and burned, the city says.
The incident is being investigated as vandalism.