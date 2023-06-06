Shark pillow drug deal at Arizona Mills: Man sentenced to 70 months in prison

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 70 months in prison for attempting to sell drugs at Arizona Mills Mall.

Steve Lugo, 24, was arrested in the mall's parking lot in September 2021. Authorities say they found more than 28 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills concealed inside a shark-shaped children's pillow inside his truck.

A 20-year-old man who was with Lugo at the time of the incident was also arrested and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

