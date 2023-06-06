'Act of aggression': Pride flag at Tempe City Hall ripped down and burned

A Pride flag flying over Tempe City Hall was taken off a flagpole and burned, the city says.

The incident is being investigated as vandalism.

"June is Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. One way the City of Tempe commemorates this month is by flying a Pride flag that has the City of Tempe logo on it at city facilities. The flag is joined by the American flag, the State of Arizona flag and a Juneteenth flag for the month of June," the city said in a news release on June 6.

No other flags were damaged during this incident. The city replaced the Pride flag and fixed the flagpole.

"This act of aggression does not represent our community …" said City Manager Andrew Ching, in part.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods adds, in part, "We will not stand by while someone tries to threaten, bully and intimidate members of our community. We will continue our efforts to make our city stronger, even more welcoming, and even more inclusive. We support our LGBTQ+ community. We stand as one with them."

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.