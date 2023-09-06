Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
Nightly Roundup: Teen dies after viral 'One Chip' challenge; a 'historic' human skull found in donations

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include a report of a "historic" human skull being found among donations at an Arizona Goodwill. Another trending story is a report of a teen dying after taking part in the viral "One Chip" challenge.

1. Teen dies after taking part in viral 'One Chip' social media challenge: 'We lost a rising star'

A Massachusetts teenager died Friday after he took part in a viral social media trend known as the "One Chip Challenge," which the teen's family believes contributed to his untimely death, according to reports.

2. 'Historic' human skull found among Goodwill donations in Goodyear: police

"After speaking with the Medical Examiner's Office, preliminarily, it appears this human skull is historic and has no forensic significance, meaning there appears to be no associated crime," Goodyear Police said.

3. Casa Grande teen Karleigh Cardenas disappears as family frantically searches for her

Have you seen 14-year-old Karleigh Cardenas? She's reported missing out of Casa Grande and was last seen in Glendale. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Casa Grande Police at 520-421-8700.

4. Phoenix votes 8-1 to legalize building guest houses in backyards

Phoenix city leaders voted 8-1 to approve a proposal that would once again allow homeowners to build full-fledged living units in their backyards.

5. Man suspected of stealing golf equipment from Troon North Golf Club arrested

A Scottsdale man has been arrested on charges alleging he stole thousands of dollars worth of golfing gear at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale.