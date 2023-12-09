Nightly Roundup: Teen killed in Phoenix shooting; major MLB news

Tonight's top stories include the tragic report of another Valley teen being killed in a shooting. We're also taking a look at the news of MLB star Shohei Ohtani inking a massive 10-year deal.

1. Shooting in Phoenix ends with the death of a teen boy, police say

2. Suspect in 'brutal murder' of gay Phoenix man connected to a 2nd murder | Crime Files

3. Experimental plane pilot dies in crash near Eloy

4. 2 GCU students injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

5. 2-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to play for Los Angeles Dodgers