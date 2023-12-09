Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Teen killed in Phoenix shooting; major MLB news

Tonight's top stories include the tragic report of another Valley teen being killed in a shooting. We're also taking a look at the news of MLB star Shohei Ohtani inking a massive 10-year deal.

1. Shooting in Phoenix ends with the death of a teen boy, police say

Shooting in Phoenix ends with the death of a teen boy, police say

A teen boy was killed in a Phoenix shooting on Saturday afternoon, the police department said. This is the latest shooting death of a teen in the Valley in recent weeks.

2. Suspect in 'brutal murder' of gay Phoenix man connected to a 2nd murder | Crime Files

Suspect in 'brutal murder' of gay Phoenix man connected to a 2nd murder | Crime Files

Police say a gang member arrested in the shooting death of a gay man, whose body was then mutilated at a park in north Phoenix is responsible for killing another man earlier this year.

3. Experimental plane pilot dies in crash near Eloy

Experimental plane pilot dies in crash near Eloy

The Eloy Police Department is investigating a crash that happened in the Toltec area, where a large black smoke cloud could be seen.

4. 2 GCU students injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

2 GCU students injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Two Grand Canyon University students are recovering after being hit by a driver who fled the scene, police say.

5. 2-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to play for Los Angeles Dodgers

2-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to play for Los Angeles Dodgers

It appears Shohei Ohtani will stay in Southern California – as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.