Nightly Roundup: Teen killed in Phoenix shooting; major MLB news

Tonight's top stories include the tragic report of another Valley teen being killed in a shooting. We're also taking a look at the news of MLB star Shohei Ohtani inking a massive 10-year deal.
1. Shooting in Phoenix ends with the death of a teen boy, police say
A teen boy was killed in a Phoenix shooting on Saturday afternoon, the police department said. This is the latest shooting death of a teen in the Valley in recent weeks.
2. Suspect in 'brutal murder' of gay Phoenix man connected to a 2nd murder | Crime Files
Police say a gang member arrested in the shooting death of a gay man, whose body was then mutilated at a park in north Phoenix is responsible for killing another man earlier this year.
3. Experimental plane pilot dies in crash near Eloy
The Eloy Police Department is investigating a crash that happened in the Toltec area, where a large black smoke cloud could be seen.
4. 2 GCU students injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash
Two Grand Canyon University students are recovering after being hit by a driver who fled the scene, police say.
5. 2-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to play for Los Angeles Dodgers
It appears Shohei Ohtani will stay in Southern California – as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.