Nightly Roundup: Tornado damages Arizona town; remembering the life of Rosalynn Carter

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of a tornado in Arizona to leaders reacting to the death of a former U.S. First Lady, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, November 19, 2023.
1. Tornado rocks Arizona town
Officials with the NWS say the damage was reported in a town located to the east of Payson.
2. Former First Lady passes away
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at age 96.
3. Leaders remember former First Lady
There has been an outpour of support for the Carter family after the Carter Center broke the news that former first lady Rosalynn Carter passed away at her home in Plains Sunday afternoon.
4. Would you want to go on this ride?
A theme park in Saudi Arabia unveiled a new roller coaster that’s expected to be the tallest and fastest in the world when patrons catch their first ride next year.
5. New rally demands return of hostages taken by Hamas
Organizers of the rally say they will continue to organize such events until the hostages are home safe in Israel.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 11/19/2023
We can expect winter weather in parts of Arizona, but in the Valley, cooler temperatures are expected for Thanksgiving week.