Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Tornado damages Arizona town; remembering the life of Rosalynn Carter

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of a tornado in Arizona to leaders reacting to the death of a former U.S. First Lady, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, November 19, 2023.

1. Tornado rocks Arizona town

Featured

NWS confirms tornado touched down near Payson
article

NWS confirms tornado touched down near Payson

Officials with the NWS say the damage was reported in a town located to the east of Payson.

2. Former First Lady passes away

Featured

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
article

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at age 96.

3. Leaders remember former First Lady

Featured

Biden, Trump, leaders react to passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter
article

Biden, Trump, leaders react to passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

There has been an outpour of support for the Carter family after the Carter Center broke the news that former first lady Rosalynn Carter passed away at her home in Plains Sunday afternoon.

4. Would you want to go on this ride?

Featured

Record-shattering roller coaster simulates falling from cliff with 155 mph speeds
article

Record-shattering roller coaster simulates falling from cliff with 155 mph speeds

A theme park in Saudi Arabia unveiled a new roller coaster that’s expected to be the tallest and fastest in the world when patrons catch their first ride next year.

5. New rally demands return of hostages taken by Hamas

Featured

Israel Hamas War: Driving AZ rally demand Hamas' return of Israeli hostages
article

Israel Hamas War: Driving AZ rally demand Hamas' return of Israeli hostages

Organizers of the rally say they will continue to organize such events until the hostages are home safe in Israel.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 11/19/2023

We can expect winter weather in parts of Arizona, but in the Valley, cooler temperatures are expected for Thanksgiving week.