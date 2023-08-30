Nightly Roundup: Unresponsive man prompts freeway closure; justice for Colorado man accused of murder

PHOENIX - From chaos on a Phoenix area freeway to justice for a Colorado man, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
1. "Law Enforcement Incident" prompts big traffic delays
The incident, according to DPS, involved a driver who had an 'AK-style pistol' in their possession.
2. Justice for Colorado man accused of murder
The man spent weeks in jail over allegations that he murdered his girlfriend.
3. Texas woman accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend
The 49-year-old is accused of murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man.
4. Arizona man arrested, accused of ‘brokering trafficked individuals'
A man accused of being "involved in patient brokering of trafficked individuals" has been arrested.
5. Catch this Super Moon before it's gone for 14 years
Here’s what to know about the rare, exciting blue supermoon happening Wednesday night.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/30/23
It was a hot one! But at least not as hot as the last few days