Nightly Roundup: Unresponsive man prompts freeway closure; justice for Colorado man accused of murder

From chaos on a Phoenix area freeway to justice for a Colorado man, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

1. "Law Enforcement Incident" prompts big traffic delays

Featured article

2. Justice for Colorado man accused of murder

Featured article

3. Texas woman accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend

Featured article

4. Arizona man arrested, accused of ‘brokering trafficked individuals'

Featured article

5. Catch this Super Moon before it's gone for 14 years

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight