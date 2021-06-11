NJ toddler dies after falling from window, dog attack

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
13
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

NJ toddler dies after falling from window, dog attack

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
Associated Press
89eb6be9-British Government Offers Antibody Tests To NHS And Care Home Staff article

Lights flash blue on top of an ambulance (Photo by Simon Dawson - Pool/Getty Images)

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A 3-year-old boy died after he fell out of a rear window of his family’s northern New Jersey home and was attacked by dogs in the backyard, authorities said.

Emergency responders went to the Elizabeth home shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the boy, who had suffered serious injuries. He had fallen about 10 feet and was bitten by two dogs, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities said it's not yet clear what caused the boy's death.

The dogs belong to the victim’s family and were in the fenced yard at the time of the incident. They were secured by animal control workers at the scene and then taken to an undisclosed location. No further information about the dogs was disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed so far.