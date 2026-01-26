Arizona AG doubles down on ICE criticism; deadly bus crash in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

article

From the attorney general of Arizona doubling down on her criticism of federal immigration enforcement to a crash involving a Phoenix city bus that left one person dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 26.

1. ‘I will not be deterred’

The backstory:

Arizona Attorney General Mayes is punching back at her critics and claims her comments could incite violence with ICE. Last week, the Democrat warned in multiple interviews that ICE agents may clash with Arizonans' self-defense and an armed population with "stand your ground" laws.

What they're saying:

"Arizonans do not want masked agents entering their homes without warrants. It is un-American and threatens the rights and safety of everyone in our state," said Mayes. "ICE’s behavior is destroying the public’s trust in law enforcement and putting every American, including local law enforcement, in danger."

2. Deadly head-on crash in Phoenix

What we know:

A crash between a pickup truck and a city bus near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left one person dead.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the truck driver crossed into oncoming traffic before crashing head-on into the bus. The truck driver died at the hospital. The bus driver was not hurt.

3. East Valley students protest ICE

4. ‘This is blackmail’

What we know:

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes claims that the White House is offering to pull U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of Minnesota if state leaders hand over voter rolls.

What they're saying:

"Pam Bondi just sent a letter to Minnesota state officials telling them—trying to blackmail them—telling them they’ll remove ICE from the state of Minnesota in exchange for the voter rolls and sensitive data, which is the same type I’ve been protecting here in Arizona," Fontes said.

5. Deadly plane crash

A look at today's weather

