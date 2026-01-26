Expand / Collapse search

Arizona AG doubles down on ICE criticism; deadly bus crash in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

By
Published  January 26, 2026 9:59am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, January 26, 2026.

From the attorney general of Arizona doubling down on her criticism of federal immigration enforcement to a crash involving a Phoenix city bus that left one person dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 26.

1. ‘I will not be deterred’

Arizona AG Kris Mayes: ICE tactics ‘un-American'

Attorney General Kris Mayes defends her warnings about potential clashes between ICE and armed citizens as her law enforcement liaison resigns over the controversial remarks.

The backstory:

Arizona Attorney General Mayes is punching back at her critics and claims her comments could incite violence with ICE. Last week, the Democrat warned in multiple interviews that ICE agents may clash with Arizonans' self-defense and an armed population with "stand your ground" laws.

What they're saying:

"Arizonans do not want masked agents entering their homes without warrants. It is un-American and threatens the rights and safety of everyone in our state," said Mayes. "ICE’s behavior is destroying the public’s trust in law enforcement and putting every American, including local law enforcement, in danger."

Read more

2. Deadly head-on crash in Phoenix

Man dies after crashing into bus in Phoenix

A man is dead following a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a city bus on Jan. 26 near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

What we know:

A crash between a pickup truck and a city bus near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left one person dead.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the truck driver crossed into oncoming traffic before crashing head-on into the bus. The truck driver died at the hospital. The bus driver was not hurt.

Read more

3. East Valley students protest ICE

Valley students stage walkout in protest of ICE

Students at Chandler High School on Jan. 26 staged a walkout in protest of ICE and the Trump administration in the wake of another deadly shooting in Minneapolis.

4. ‘This is blackmail’

Fontes: 'This isn’t leadership; this is blackmail'

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes accuses Attorney General Pam Bondi of "blackmail" regarding federal requests for sensitive state voter information.

What we know:

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes claims that the White House is offering to pull U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of Minnesota if state leaders hand over voter rolls.

What they're saying:

"Pam Bondi just sent a letter to Minnesota state officials telling them—trying to blackmail them—telling them they’ll remove ICE from the state of Minnesota in exchange for the voter rolls and sensitive data, which is the same type I’ve been protecting here in Arizona," Fontes said.

Read more

5. Deadly plane crash

Maine private jet crash: FAA says 7 killed, 1 injured in incident at Bangor airport
Maine private jet crash: FAA says 7 killed, 1 injured in incident at Bangor airport

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the private aircraft crashed on takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday night.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/26/26

Highs on Monday in the Valley will be right around normal for this time of the year, but a warm up is right around the corner.

Click here for full forecast

