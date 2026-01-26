Truck driver killed in head-on crash with Phoenix bus

The Brief A man was killed following a crash on Jan. 26 between a pickup truck and a city bus. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police believe the truck driver crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the bus head-on.



A man is dead following a crash involving a city bus in west Phoenix on Monday.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 26 near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a crash between a pickup truck and a city bus. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital by firefighters where he later died.

The bus driver was not hurt, and no passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

Traffic in the area is shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The man who died was not identified.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the truck driver crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the bus head-on.

"Details on what led up to the crash as well as the cause of death will all be determined at the conclusion of the investigation, to include a medical exam," police said.

Map of where the crash happened