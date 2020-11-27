No fans allowed to attend Cardinals vs. Rams game in-person due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

article

Officials with the Arizona Cardinals say fans will be kept away from State Farm Stadium during the team's Dec. 6 game against the Rams.

In a statement released on Nov. 27, officials with the Arizona Cardinals say they made the decision based on the latest information about COVID-19, in addition to advice from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"A limited number of spectators will be allowed, a group comprised of family members of Cardinals players and staff," read a portion of the statement.

In addition, team officials say decisions about fans attending home games beyond Dec. 6 will be determined and announced at a later date.