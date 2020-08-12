Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

North Carolina dog diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Pets-animals
FOX TV Digital Team

First US coronavirus cases in companion animals Confirmed

The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

A dog in North Carolina that tested positive for COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Wednesday.

On Aug. 3, the dog’s owner brought the animal to the NC State Veterinary Hospital, stating that the dog was showing signs of respiratory distress earlier that same day. The dog died later that evening, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The dog was a male Newfoundland and was about 8 years old, Mick Kulikowski, a spokesman for the university, told the Charlotte Observer.

The owner told the animal hospital’s staff that a family member was diagnosed with COVID-19, but had since recovered.

RELATED: Household dog in Tarrant County tests positive for COVID-19 after owners contract virus

After learning about the ill family member, staff collected samples from the dog and sent them to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) to be tested for COVID-19. When the samples returned, it was confirmed that the dog had the novel coronavirus prior to its death.

The official cause of death for the dog is still under investigation, the news release said.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in June that dogs, cats and a few other animals types are able to contract COVID-19, it is rare for animals to pass it on to their owners or vice versa.

“Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low,” the CDC said. “More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19.”

State Veterinarian Dr. Doug Meckes said that “there is no indication at this time that dogs can transmit the virus to other animals, so there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare.”

RELATED: Buddy, the first dog in U.S. with coronavirus, dies on Staten Island

Pet owners can follow the CDC’s guidelines for keeping their companion animals safe in the event someone in their household becomes infected with COVID-19.

  • Wash your hands after handling animals, their food, waste, or supplies.
  • Practice good pet hygiene and clean up after pets properly.
  • Talk to your veterinarian if you have questions about your pet’s health.
  • Be aware that children 5 years of age and younger, people with weakened immune systems, and older adults are more likely to get sick from germs some animals can carry.

FOX News contributed to this report.