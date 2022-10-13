North Carolina police respond to 'active shooting,' tell residents to 'remain in their homes'

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to an active shooting on Thursday and were telling residents to "remain in their homes."

"The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes," the Raleigh Police Department Tweeted.

Freeze from live footage at the scent of an active shooting situation in Raleigh, North Carolina. (FOX TV Stations)

A representative from WakeMed hospital in Raleigh told Fox News Digital that it has received three patients from the incident.

Fox News Digital has reached out to North Carolina authorities.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that law enforcement is working to stop the shooter.

"I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Cooper said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been deployed to assist with the situation also.

