North Phoenix police shooting sends suspect to hospital

A suspect is being taken to a hospital following a shooting involving police in north Phoenix that has led to heavy law enforcement presence at several locations.

The shooting happened on April 20th near 28th Drive and Cactus Road, and no officers were injured.

In the aftermath of the shooting, two mobile command units were set up at the scene. Meanwhile, we have also learned that a police helicopter landed in an empty parking lot about a block north of where the shooting happened.

A customer at a business near the shooting scene linked the helicopter to the shooting, but police officials have provided little information as to the nature of this incident.

SkyFOX over a large police scene in north Phoenix following an officer-involved shooting on April 20. (KSAZ-TV)

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the shooting happened: