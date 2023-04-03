North Phoenix preschool evicted; new campus not yet complete

For one preschool in Phoenix, Apr. 3 was eviction day.

We first reported on the Small People Preschool in early March. At the time, we reported that the building the preschool operated out of was purchased by an investor, and that investor asked the school to move out by Mar. 31.

Meanwhile, the school's new home is not ready yet.

"This eviction has been more than all of us can handle," said the preschool's owner, Jo Clute. "It's barely enough to handle working on the construction of this building, but to be rushed and not to have any play room or any margin of error, it has been very difficult for us."

"It's stressful. I have to just live day by day, and I don't know what's going to happen," said Stephanie Zazueta, whose kids go to Small People Preschool while she's at work.

Zazueta said she has no choice but to take time off from her job.

"I'm not going to change daycare, because I love this daycare," said Zazueta. "I love the teachers. I love everybody here. So I'm just going to take some time off, and go from there."

With many of the kids on scholarships and government subsidies to attend the school, Clute has no choice but to fight the battle with the landlord in court, and hope the new facility is finished early.

"The scholarships cannot be transferred, so we can't just pick up and move these people," said Clute. "It's our location or nothing for most of them right now, so we're really trying to hurry up and get finished.