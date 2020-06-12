North Rim of Grand Canyon temporarily closed due to 20,000-acre wildfire

article

A nearly 20,000-acre wildfire in northern Arizona, dubbed the Magnum Fire, has prompted the closure of a portion of Grand Canyon National Park.

According to a statement released Friday night by officials with the Grand Canyon National Park, the park's North Rim is closed until further notice due to the Magnum Fire, which is burning near the park.

Officials say the fire is burning on lands within the Kaibab National Forest, and is not within the park at this time.

According to information made available by fire officials on Inciweb, the Magnum Fire has burned 19,806 acres of land as of the morning of June 13, and it is 2% contained. Four structures have been destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.