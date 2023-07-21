Northern Arizona firefighter committed 8 arsons out of "boredom," retaliation, deputies say

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Northern Arizona firefighter committed 8 arsons out of "boredom," retaliation, deputies say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

ASH FORK, Ariz. - A firefighter in northern Arizona is being accused of committing arson eight times in the past month, and deputies say some of his reasons ranged from retaliation against an employer to "boredom."

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Karson Nutter of Ash Fork has been linked to four structure fires and four wildfires that sparked between June 15 and July 20.

Image 1 of 2

 

Deputies say their suspicions against the 18-year-old increased during the investigation when he reportedly gave "deceptive and misleading" information in his early statements.

Nutter, an Ash Fork firefighter, eventually made a full confession to Yavapai and Coconino law enforcement and admitted to setting at least seven of the eight fires, officials said.

Two fires had been set at the Mobile Station in Ash Fork and another two fires were set at the Ash Fork Cemetery. Additionally, Nutter allegedly burned down two abandoned homes in Kaibab Estates West and two wildfires on Forest Service Road 124.

The 18-year-old said his motives included boredom, retaliation against a former employer, thrill-seeking, and setting fire to homes for being "ugly," according to YCSO.

Nutter was booked into the YCSO Detention Center. He is accused of arson, aggravated criminal damage and false reporting to law enforcement. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is expected to file their own charges.