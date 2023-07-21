Northern Arizona firefighter committed 8 arsons out of "boredom," retaliation, deputies say

A firefighter in northern Arizona is being accused of committing arson eight times in the past month, and deputies say some of his reasons ranged from retaliation against an employer to "boredom."

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Karson Nutter of Ash Fork has been linked to four structure fires and four wildfires that sparked between June 15 and July 20.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Deputies say their suspicions against the 18-year-old increased during the investigation when he reportedly gave "deceptive and misleading" information in his early statements.

Nutter, an Ash Fork firefighter, eventually made a full confession to Yavapai and Coconino law enforcement and admitted to setting at least seven of the eight fires, officials said.

Two fires had been set at the Mobile Station in Ash Fork and another two fires were set at the Ash Fork Cemetery. Additionally, Nutter allegedly burned down two abandoned homes in Kaibab Estates West and two wildfires on Forest Service Road 124.

The 18-year-old said his motives included boredom, retaliation against a former employer, thrill-seeking, and setting fire to homes for being "ugly," according to YCSO.

Nutter was booked into the YCSO Detention Center. He is accused of arson, aggravated criminal damage and false reporting to law enforcement. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is expected to file their own charges.