Northern Virginia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 5 DC

Virginia couple celebrates 72nd anniversary

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A milestone weekend for a northern Virginia couple who celebrated 72 years of marriage! Marvin and Betty Quinn married on April 2, 1949.

The couple said the ceremony was at a church in Roanoke and their reception was held in the church basement. "Very simple compared with what goes on nowadays. So we don't need money to make it last 72 years," Betty said.

Marvin, a World War II veteran is 96 years old and Betty is 94.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

72AnnaCouple-3.jpg

Northern Virginia couple Marvin and Betty Quinn celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary!

