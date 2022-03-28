Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
8
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 4:04 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains
Developing

NWS issues blowing dust advisory as storm moves through parts of Phoenix area

By Kenneth Wong and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:59PM
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

(Related Video) 4PM Weather Forecast - 3/28/2022

PHOENIX - Parts of the Valley are feeling the effects of a thunderstorm that is moving through Arizona.

According to officials with the National Weather Service, a blowing dust advisory has been issued for the Phoenix area, as well as southern Maricopa and northern Pinal counties through 8:00 p.m. 

Blowing dust, according to NWS officials, could be kicked up by strong wind gusts caused by the storm, whoch could reduce visilibility to a mile at times in some areas.

ADOT officials have reported high winds and blowing dust on Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve area.

(Related Video) 4PM Weather Forecast - 3/28/2022


 
Blowing dust over parts of Phoenix (Courtesy: NWS Phoenix)

Blowing dust over parts of Phoenix (Courtesy: NWS Phoenix)

Officials with NWS also say many parts of the Valley could be impacted by the storm, including parts of Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek, and Tempe.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

FOX Weather: Watch Live

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather