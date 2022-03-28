NWS issues blowing dust advisory as storm moves through parts of Phoenix area

Parts of the Valley are feeling the effects of a thunderstorm that is moving through Arizona.

According to officials with the National Weather Service, a blowing dust advisory has been issued for the Phoenix area, as well as southern Maricopa and northern Pinal counties through 8:00 p.m.

Blowing dust, according to NWS officials, could be kicked up by strong wind gusts caused by the storm, whoch could reduce visilibility to a mile at times in some areas.

ADOT officials have reported high winds and blowing dust on Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve area.

Blowing dust over parts of Phoenix (Courtesy: NWS Phoenix)

Officials with NWS also say many parts of the Valley could be impacted by the storm, including parts of Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek, and Tempe.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

