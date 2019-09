article

A 74-year-old record was broken in Phoenix Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

On its verified Twitter page, officials said temperatures at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 112°F (~44.4°C) at around 3:04 p.m., tying a record that was set on the same day in 1945.

According to data from NOAA, Phoenix started the day with a low temperature of 77°F (25°C), before rising to 112°F.