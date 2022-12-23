Off-duty Prescott Valley officer arrested for domestic violence, police say

A sergeant with the Prescott Valley Police Department was arrested in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident at his home.

Police responded to the officer's home at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 22 for reports of a domestic violence incident.

"Upon arrival officers learned that a Prescott Valley Police Department employee was involved in the incident nada immediately contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to investigate," the department said.

Just after 6 p.m., Yavapai deputies returned to the home and arrested Sgt. Michael Morris, who was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Morris was booked into jail and is accused of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and criminal damage per domestic violence.

Morris was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is handling the criminal investigation.