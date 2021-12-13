Off-duty UC Berkeley officer kills man who tried to rob hamburger restaurant at gunpoint

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Off-duty UC Berkeley officer kills man who tried to rob hamburger restaurant at gunpoint

By Azenith Smith
Published 
Updated 7:06AM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

UC Berkeley officer kills man who tried to rob hamburger restaurant at gunpoint

Sheriff deputies are investigating the death of a man who was shot by an off-duty UC Berkeley police officer Sunday. Investigators said the off-duty officer was dining inside Nation’s Giant Hamburgers when a man walked in and tried to rob the place at gunpoint. Azenith Smith reports

SAN PABLO, Calif. - Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed by an off-duty UC Berkeley police officer who was dining inside Nation’s Giant Hamburgers on Sunday when a man walked in and tried to rob the place at gunpoint.

 As a result, customers were turned away at the restaurant on San Pablo Avenue in San Pablo Sunday night because of what happened earlier in the day. 

"A man came in, had a gun and pointed it at us," said the restaurant cashier. "I can't really describe how I feel after that, just shaken up."

KTVU is protecting the identity of the restaurant’s cashier. She said a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked inside the hamburger joint around 11:30 a.m.

 He then told her to open the cash register. As she looked down, she saw he was holding a gun and feared for her life.

"I was the one talking to him," said the cashier. "He was talking to me. If anyone were to get shot, I would have been the first one to get shot."

MORE: Autopsy finds Mario Gonzalez died from meth, police restraint in Alameda struggle

Coincidentally, she said a customer was eating at the back of the restaurant. It turns out it was a UC Berkeley police sergeant, who was not on the clock. 

 "He yelled at him to drop his weapon," said the cashier. "I ran and all I heard was a gunshot. I don’t know how many shots I just heard one."

 The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he died. The sheriff’s office identified him as 29-year-old Amanuel Moreno of Richmond.

 "I would just give the money because I value my life more," said Ram Umali, Valero Gas Station employee.

Umali said moments prior to the robbery, the station’s camera captured a man in a hoodie walking from Tara Hills Road entering the restaurant. Three minutes later, another man comes out running back and forth to his parked car. Then police arrive.

 "It is shocking because I’ve been working here for a long time already and that’s like one of the first times that I heard a robbery," said Umali. "It’s scary right now."

He believes the officer did the right thing.

 The restaurant supervisor said she’s shocked for her employees, at least three inside at the time. The company is offering counseling.

 The cashier is grateful for the officer’s actions.

 "I’ll just say thank you because he was there," said the cashier. "He didn’t know if he was going to get shot. He didn’t know if he could have died at that moment. He just wanted to protect us."

 Azenith Smith is a reporter for KTVU.  Email Azenith at azenith.smith@fox.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @AzenithKTVU or Facebook or ktvu.com.