Officer injured after collision in East Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - An officer is injured after a vehicle collided with their patrol car on Saturday evening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
What we know:
At 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29, an officer told dispatchers they were involved in a traffic collision near 32nd Street and Fairmont.
Preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle involved made a left turn in front of the police car, causing the crash.
Dig deeper:
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Police do not believe impairment was a factor. The investigation remains ongoing.
What we don't know:
The exact cause of the collision remains unclear. No arrests were made, and it is unknown if the driver will face any charges.
Map of the collision location.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department