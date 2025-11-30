Officer injured after collision in East Phoenix, police say

The Brief A police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their patrol car Saturday evening. The collision occurred near 32nd Street and Fairmont the other car reportedly made a left turn in front of the police cruiser. Police do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash, but the investigation into the exact cause is still underway.



An officer is injured after a vehicle collided with their patrol car on Saturday evening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

At 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29, an officer told dispatchers they were involved in a traffic collision near 32nd Street and Fairmont.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle involved made a left turn in front of the police car, causing the crash.

Dig deeper:

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor. The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the collision remains unclear. No arrests were made, and it is unknown if the driver will face any charges.

Map of the collision location.