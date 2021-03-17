Officer shot in the neck recovering in hospital; fundraising effort underway

An Apache Junction police officer is still recovering in the hospital, after he was wounded on the night of March 16 during a shootout with a couple of suspects in a stolen vehicle.

The incident unfolded near Main Street and Merrill Road, when police say a stolen car suspect returned to a bank it was reported to be at earlier this week.

In earlier reports, police say the suspect car pulled into a parking lot and reportedly tried to ram officers. That's when the officers shot at the suspect vehicle and the suspects shot back.

One man says he saw the shootout unfold after the pickup pulled into this lot.

"Well, over a dozen shots, well over a dozen," said Danny Page. "You could sit here, and there were four policemen, you could see the smoke from their guns. There was about four policemen doing the shooting."

Apache Junction Police officials say the driver of the pickup was armed, and also shot during the shootout. The suspect was taken to a different hospital, and his injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

The officer struck by gunfire was identified by officials as 29-year-old Brian Brugman, a four-year veteran with the department. The officer has undergone surgery, and remains in critical condition at Mountain Vista Medical Center.

"The bullet traveled into the neck, then fragmented," said Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas Kelly. "Surprisingly this morning, there was indication he was waking up, so it’s all good news for us."

The driver was wanted on a felony warrant, and the other man in the stolen pickup was taken into custody.

DPS is investigating this shooting.

Fundraiser underway

Officers say what happened to Brugman is their worst nightmare, and that is why many are rallying around the officer, hoping to raise money for his medical bills and other expenses so that he can focus on getting better.

"He is doing really well. He is doing well with the support he has been getting," said Martika Harris, who graduated in the same police academy class as Officer Brugman.

Harris has been keeping a close eye on his recovery, and as Officer Brugman is recovering, Harris is raising money for him.

"He will have a long road to recovery, so we will make him feel that he can just rest and relax and get things done and paid for," said Harris.