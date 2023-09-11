Suspect arrested in Scottsdale after evading authorities

SkyFOX was over a hotel in the Scottsdale area when a suspect was arrested in connection with a police situation that involved officers following a stolen vehicle.

According to Mesa Police officials, the vehicle was reported stolen in the area of Broadway and Valencia, at the Mesa/Tempe border.

The vehicle, according to officials, failed to stop when officers initiated a traffic stop. The suspect then took off, and traveled into Tempe and Scottsdale. Officers reportedly followed the car for a brief period, but Mesa Police's air unit was later able to have surveillance on the vehicle.

The suspect, according to reports, stopped at a private business in Scottsdale, where he was later taken into custody. Officials say there are no injuries reported in this incident.

