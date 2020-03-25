Officials: 4 members of UArizona community tested positive for coronavirus

Officials with the University of Arizona say as of Wednesday, there have been four positive COVID-19 tests among members of the University of Arizona community.

While officials did not release any identities on those who tested positive, a Tucson-based newspaper has revealed additional details on one of the cases.

According to a report by the Arizona Daily Star, a student who lived in one of the largest dorms at UArizona has tested positive for COVID-19.

That student, who was not identified in the article, was reportedly on the UArizona campus as recently as March 14 to March 18, and was asymptomatic at the time. The student began to feel sick and was tested at home, out of state.

According to the report, the student did not use any common spaces inside the Arizona-Sonora dorm.

This story was reported from Phoenix

