Ohio metal alloy factory explosion kills 1, injures more than a dozen others

By Louis Casiano
Published 
Updated 7:32AM
Ohio
FOX News
Ohio factory explosion kills 1, injures 13 article

Emergency personnel respond to an explosion at a metal processing plant operated by I. Schumann & Co. in Oakwood Village, Ohio on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Jintak Han/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

An explosion at a Cleveland-area metal factory killed one person and injured more than a dozen others while prompting multiple fire crews to respond Monday. 

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village just after 2 p.m., Fox 8 reported. The company produces copper alloys. 

Fire erupts after possible explosion at Ohio factory

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village. (Credit: WOIO)

The Oakwood Village Fire Department said 13 people were injured and taken to a hospital. One of them was in critical condition, the news report said. 

Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco said he saw some burn victims at the scene and that at least one person had to be pulled from the rubble before being taken to the hospital.

Cars destroyed after explosion reported at Ohio plant

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village. (Credit: WEWS)

A large plume of smoke coming from the building could be seen in the air. The cause of the explosion has not been determined. 

Videos posted to social media purportedly show damaged vehicles struck by debris from the fire. 

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.