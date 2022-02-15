Expand / Collapse search
Olympian Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens: 'The easiest yes'

Published 
Updated 3:57PM
Sports
Associated Press
6a6c6c6f-Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by

Expand

NEW YORK - Olympic great Simone Biles said it was "THE EASIEST YES" when her fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCE," the excited gymnast posted on Instagram.

Biles, 24, and Houston Texans safety Owens, 26, have been dating for nearly two years.

RELATED: Former Olympian and Montgomery County native applauds Simon Biles’ priority to ‘take care’ of mental health

Owens took a knee in a set of photos the most decorated gymnast of all time shared on Twitter and Instagram. They were in a gazebo, and Biles was dressed all the way up in a black mini dress and heels. Owens beamed as he placed a substantial rock on her finger.

'We have been failed': Simone Biles testifies about FBI's Larry Nassar investigation | LiveNOW from FOX

'Blame an entire system that perpetrated the abuse' Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says during hearing examining the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

More engagement photos had the two celebrating with a kiss at dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, displaying Biles’ oval-shaped diamond ring.

"Ready for forever with you," Owens responded in her comments on Instagram — heart emoji in place.