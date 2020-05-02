One person seriously injured in Prescott rollover crash

article

Prescott police and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with serious injuries early Saturday morning.

Police say they found a single vehicle rolled over on Smoketree Lane and Golden Bear Drive with one person trapped inside, while other people inside the car were able to escape without help.

Crews were able to remove the person trapped in the car. They were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Smoketree Road will be closed in both directions while officers investigate the scene.