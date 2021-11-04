One Step Beyond hockey program helps adults with disabilities learn skills

An Arizona non-profit is looking to bridge the gap for adults with disabilities by helping them build the skills they need to find jobs through recreation programs.

This week was a return for the organization's hockey team since the pandemic and practice has begun for the One Step Coyotes. The team is learning skills on the rink that translate to their everyday life.

"I like to play hockey and that is part of my hobby. I like to watch," said Devin Horn.

Nick Borek said, "I'm the captain of the team. Been doing this for five years. Hockey is my favorite sport."

This team is part of One Step Beyond, a non-profit that provides programs and services for adults who have intellectual disabilities, like Down Syndrome, Autism, and traumatic brain injuries.

"The long term goal is connecting them to a meaningful employment and this is a fun recreational program," said Jeff Swanson, One Step Beyond's Executive Director of Arizona Development and Communications.

With the help of their coaches and fellow teammates, playing hockey is one way to teach the adults skills that will transfer over to every day life.

"They learn a lot on repetition process, gear, keeping track of their gear, staying responsible for their stuff," said Jared Woosley, One Step Beyond's Special Programs Developer. "Teamwork and having fun with everyone."

So for the coaches and the players, it means a lot more than just hitting a puck on the ice.

"It is not for everyone, but when they gather the courage to try, it is huge in my book."

The One Step Beyond Coyotes are in need of employees, volunteers, participants, and even hockey gear.

Online: https://osbi.org/ice-hockey-programs

