One teenager dead, another seriously injured in Phoenix car crash

A 16-year-old girl has died after being involved in a car crash on 44th Street and Greenway Road on July 10, Phoenix police say.

A car driven by a 17-year-old boy had crashed into another car after running a red light on 44th Street, injuring him and the other driver.

Anahi Gomez-Estrea was a passenger in the car and died at the hospital.

Police said the teenage boy was seriously injured in the crash, and impairment does not seem to be a factor.