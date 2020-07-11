Expand / Collapse search

One teenager dead, another seriously injured in Phoenix car crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A 16-year-old girl has died after being involved in a car crash on 44th Street and Greenway Road on July 10, Phoenix police say.

A car driven by a 17-year-old boy had crashed into another car after running a red light on 44th Street, injuring him and the other driver.

Anahi Gomez-Estrea was a passenger in the car and died at the hospital.

Police said the teenage boy was seriously injured in the crash, and impairment does not seem to be a factor.