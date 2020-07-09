Online fashion retailer Shein slammed for selling ‘metal swastika pendant’

The online fashion retailer Shein is under fire for selling a piece of jewelry that depicted a metal swastika.

On Thursday, screenshots from the online store surfaced on Twitter, showing the metal pendant that appears to resemble the Nazi hate symbol.

After the viral tweet was met with outrage, the necklace appeared to have been pulled from the website.

Originally sold for $2.50, the jewelry was labeled as a “metal swastika pendant.”

In a statement to Buzzfeed News, a spokesperson for the company said that the necklace did not feature a Nazi swastika pendant, but rather “a Buddhist swastika which has symbolized spirituality and good fortune for more than a thousand years.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time Shein had to apologize for insensitive products. Last week, the online store posted an apology about its “frilled Greek carpets” that many believed resembled Muslim prayer rugs.

“We made a serious mistake recently by selling prayer mats as decorative rugs on our site. We understand this was a highly offensive oversight and are truly sorry,” wrote the company on its official Instagram.

“As a global brand, we vow to do a much better job in educating ourselves on different cultures, religions and traditions to ensure our diverse community is respected and honored. We offer our sincerest apology to all whom we have hurt and offended, and hope we can earn your forgiveness.”

In its apology post, Shein said that it has formed a product review committee with staff members from different cultures and religions to ensure that such an insensitive mistake does not happen again.

People online are expressing their disappointment with the fashion company, as it is yet again under fire within a week of the previous controversy.

“As if @sheinofficial didn’t have enough damage control to do from last weekend’s Islamic prayer mat snafu, add to that this gold-tone swastika necklace that was, until very recently, for sale on their website,” wrote one popular fashion Instagram account.

“I have purchased things from Shein multiple times before learning the truth behind the extremely unethical practices of fast fashion,” tweeted another person. “After seeing this, I’m appalled. There is no excuse to not educate yourself on the companies you buy from.”