Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Over $700,000 raised for slain boy's funeral in North Carolina

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
Associated Press

Funeral held for slain 5-year-old in North Carolina

Both the community and loved ones gathered in North Carolina to say their goodbyes to 5-year-od Cannon Hinnant, who was killed while riding his bike. The suspect is behind bars.

WILSON, N.C. - More than $700,000 has been raised for the funeral service expenses of a slain 5-year-old boy in North Carolina whose death has captured national attention.

The donations poured into a GoFundMe page organized by Gwen Hinnant, who identifies herself on the website as Cannon Hinnant’s grandmother.

“This family has faced unimaginable pain because of this senseless act of violence,” the post read, “We offer our sincerest appreciation in this extremely difficult time, #justice for Cannon.”

Cannon’s funeral service was held Thursday, days after the 5-year-old was fatally shot in the family’s driveway as he rode his bike, news outlets reported. A neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

PREVIOUS: 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant laid to rest after senseless murder outside North Carolina home

A day before the funeral, police in North Carolina warned about false information circulating on social media about the case, including posts that resembled news releases from investigators.

“These are fraudulent posts,” the Wilson Police Department said in a statement while encouraging people to report the fake Facebook posts to the social media company. The department repeated the ask on its Facebook page Saturday and told people to avoid sharing the posts.

RELATED: Police warn of faked press releases spreading rumors about Cannon Hinnant's murder

Some have taken to social media to claim that race was a factor in Cannon’s death. Cannon was white and Sessoms is Black. Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said he had been disturbed by these posts.

“This is no racial issue,” Austin Hinnant told The Wilson Times.