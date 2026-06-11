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Overnight crash sends 3 to the hospital; Chandler Police sued over deadly shooting | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 11, 2026 10:35 AM MST
Published June 11, 2026 10:35 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Woman had to be extricated from truck following an overnight West Valley crash; family sues East Valley police after deadly shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 11, 2026.

1. West Valley crash sends 3 to the hospital

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Woman extricated from car following west Phoenix crash: FD
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Woman extricated from car following west Phoenix crash: FD

Phoenix Fire officials say three people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash that happened during the overnight hours on June 11.

2. Arrests made following elderly man's attack

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Fleeing to Mexico: 5 arrested, 1 at large after savage attack on elderly man and daughter
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Fleeing to Mexico: 5 arrested, 1 at large after savage attack on elderly man and daughter

Five people are in custody, including an 18-year-old caught at the border, after a violent Chandler home invasion that left an elderly man and his disabled daughter hospitalized.

3. Hazmat response affected the Pentagon

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Pentagon orders shelter-in-place for some areas after air quality issue triggers hazmat response
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Pentagon orders shelter-in-place for some areas after air quality issue triggers hazmat response

A hazardous materials incident prompted an emergency response at the Pentagon on Thursday morning after air‑quality sensors detected an issue inside the building.

4. Family calls for justice, sues AZ police

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"He didn't have to die like that": Mother demands justice and protocol changes from Chandler PD
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"He didn't have to die like that": Mother demands justice and protocol changes from Chandler PD

A new lawsuit against Chandler police alleges officers shot a schizophrenic man holding a small kitchen knife, then waited nearly three minutes to administer CPR.

5. Election dispute in Maricopa County escalates

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Special prosecutor investigating Maricopa County election equipment incident
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Special prosecutor investigating Maricopa County election equipment incident

Maricopa County Supervisor Debbie Lesko claims security video shows an official removing a ballot scanner and envelopes from a secured area before the primary.

A look at your weather for today

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/11/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/11/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/11/26

Some hot days are ahead for the Valley! Also, there is a slight chance for rain in parts of the state this weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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