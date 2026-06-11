Overnight crash sends 3 to the hospital; Chandler Police sued over deadly shooting | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - Woman had to be extricated from truck following an overnight West Valley crash; family sues East Valley police after deadly shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 11, 2026.
1. West Valley crash sends 3 to the hospital
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Phoenix Fire officials say three people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash that happened during the overnight hours on June 11.
2. Arrests made following elderly man's attack
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Five people are in custody, including an 18-year-old caught at the border, after a violent Chandler home invasion that left an elderly man and his disabled daughter hospitalized.
3. Hazmat response affected the Pentagon
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A hazardous materials incident prompted an emergency response at the Pentagon on Thursday morning after air‑quality sensors detected an issue inside the building.
4. Family calls for justice, sues AZ police
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A new lawsuit against Chandler police alleges officers shot a schizophrenic man holding a small kitchen knife, then waited nearly three minutes to administer CPR.
5. Election dispute in Maricopa County escalates
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Maricopa County Supervisor Debbie Lesko claims security video shows an official removing a ballot scanner and envelopes from a secured area before the primary.
A look at your weather for today
Some hot days are ahead for the Valley! Also, there is a slight chance for rain in parts of the state this weekend.
Get the Full Forecast