Overnight crash sends 3 to the hospital; Chandler Police sued over deadly shooting | Morning News Brief

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Woman had to be extricated from truck following an overnight West Valley crash; family sues East Valley police after deadly shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 11, 2026.

1. West Valley crash sends 3 to the hospital

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2. Arrests made following elderly man's attack

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3. Hazmat response affected the Pentagon

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4. Family calls for justice, sues AZ police

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5. Election dispute in Maricopa County escalates

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