Overnight shooting at Maryvale party leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

One person is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting broke out at a party in Maryvale early Sunday morning, police said.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene on May 29 at around 3:30 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas after witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Once at the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity was not released.

Five other people, ranging in ages from 16 to 18, had also been shot. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

