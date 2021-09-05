Paddleboarding prohibited on Tempe Town Lake over Labor Day weekend due to algae bloom

The city of Tempe has announced that paddleboarding will not be permitted on Tempe Town Lake over the Labor Day weekend and into next week due to a seasonal algae bloom, and it's taking a toll on local companies who rely on the holiday for revenue from rentals.

Pets should also stay out of the water, but kayaking and other boating activities should not be affected.

Visitors who bring their personal paddleboards will be met with signs stating "no standup paddleboarding."

"A lot of sad calls, but it’s OK, we can still throw people in kayaks and we’re happy to do so," said Logan Amos, co-owner of North Shore WaterSport Rentals.

This should have been a busy weekend of stand-up paddleboard rentals on the lake, but not this year. The news takes a toll on a business that relies much on holiday weekends.

"They’re about 46% of our total business, so they’re a significant portion," Amos said. "Luckily for us we’re able to rent them out all day and take them to other lakes and rivers, so it’s not only Tempe Town Lake, but it’s still a very large portion of our sales."

Amos said he hopes the algae is gone quickly, and Tempe city officials say they're testing the water and hope for an update in a few days.

"Would really love to have people back on paddleboards next week," Amos said.

