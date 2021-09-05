Man critically injured after argument leads to shooting in Tempe

article

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive early Sunday morning.

Tempe Police say they responded to the area at around 2:52 a.m. on Sept. 5 for a shooting call and found the wounded victim.

An early investigation revealed that two men were in an argument before one of them was shot.

The victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized with a life-threatening injury.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

