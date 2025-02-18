Padres, Mariners: Peoria Sports Complex is ready for spring training 2025

The Brief The city of Peoria is ready for this year's five-week stretch of spring training at the Peoria Sports Complex. The field hosts the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.



The city of Peoria is getting ready for its first spring training game of the year on Friday, Feb. 21, and it has some new things in store for fans.

What they're saying:

"There are nine other Cactus league facilities, and we're all on the same boat. Just getting ready for the five-week stretch of spring training games," said Blake Englert, venues and recreation manager for the city of Peoria.

Peoria Sports Complex is where the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners play their spring training games ahead of the MLB season.

"We have a number of different promotions that we're going to do. Some are staples, but some are new. We have recognition days for educators, medical professionals, active and retired military veterans. New food items this year. The popular walking tacos, as we like to call them. We have some signature hot dogs featuring ingredients from team hometown markets Seattle and San Diego. Wide offering of all kinds of craft beer from the Pacific Northwest and Southern California markets, as well as right here in local Arizona," Englert said.

Dig deeper:

They’re also looking ahead to some Bark in the Park days.

"We're going to do four or five of those. It’s an opportunity to come out with your furry friends. We save a spot on the lawn for people with their dogs, and the proceeds for the dog ticket itself actually benefits local animal humane societies," Englert said.

For the next five weeks, the stadium will host fans from all over, eager to get back to the game they love.

"We're right in the middle of Peoria, right in the middle of P83 entertainment district. There's a lot of restaurants and shopping," Englert said.