Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 7:15 PM MST, Kofa, Gila River Valley

Parents and students spread love to Mesa educators with a 'heart attack'

By
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Parents and students spread love to Mesa educators with a ‘heart attack’

Colorful, paper hearts were used to decorate the district's office to show support from students and parents.

MESA, Ariz. - Many schools may have started the year virtually due to the pandemic, but students and parents in one Arizona school district wanted to come together to show their appreciation for teachers and staff by way of a "heart attack."

When you think of a heart attack, it’s usually not good. But, this is a much different type of heart attack.

Parents and students are decking out the Mesa Public Schools headquarters with colorful, paper hearts and messages, showing love for the district and its teachers on Aug. 24.

The district isn’t immune to what has been happening around the state with some teachers not wanting to go back in the classroom yet and some parents demanding it.

Despite what each side may want, some parents and students still wanted to show they support educators no matter what.

“We love them, we love our staff, we just want an option. And it’s not that we want to take away the option that’s there. Online school is great for those who want to be online, but for those who it’s not good for, we want to have the option for in-person," said Jenny Hansen, Mesa Public Schools parent.

Mesa is still doing virtual learning as they’re opting for a gradual reopening when the county health data and those health metrics indicate it’s safe to do so.