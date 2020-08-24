Parents and students spread love to Mesa educators with a ‘heart attack’

Many schools may have started the year virtually due to the pandemic, but students and parents in one Arizona school district wanted to come together to show their appreciation for teachers and staff by way of a "heart attack."

When you think of a heart attack, it’s usually not good. But, this is a much different type of heart attack.

Parents and students are decking out the Mesa Public Schools headquarters with colorful, paper hearts and messages, showing love for the district and its teachers on Aug. 24.

The district isn’t immune to what has been happening around the state with some teachers not wanting to go back in the classroom yet and some parents demanding it.

Despite what each side may want, some parents and students still wanted to show they support educators no matter what.

“We love them, we love our staff, we just want an option. And it’s not that we want to take away the option that’s there. Online school is great for those who want to be online, but for those who it’s not good for, we want to have the option for in-person," said Jenny Hansen, Mesa Public Schools parent.

Mesa is still doing virtual learning as they’re opting for a gradual reopening when the county health data and those health metrics indicate it’s safe to do so.