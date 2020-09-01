Parents of students in Scottsdale rally for in-person education option

The Scottsdale Unified Governing Board meets Tuesday, Sept. 1 to determine a plan for a "hybrid" model for returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those in support of the in-person school option are asked to show their support by gathering outside the private special session meeting with green T-shirts and signs Tuesday night.

Many schools in Arizona remain online and districts within counties that are in the "moderate" spread category, like Maricopa County, can begin drafting plans to provide in-person education.

Gilbert Public Schools announced it'll transition to a hybrid model on Sept. 8, with full in-person learning on Sept. 21. They will also offer online learning.

Some parents at the rally say none of them voted for an online option when the school district surveyed them in the summer.

“There was an overwhelming majority of parents that voted during the survey at the end of July to return to the classroom. 75% of the parents chose to go back to school in the classroom. The other 25% said to stay online. We want to send a message to the board that they represent us and it’s time to send them back to the classroom," said parent, Amanda Wrey.

As of Sept. 1, the American Academy of Pediatrics says Arizona has the second-highest rate of pediatric COVID-19 cases in the country, behind Tennessee.

