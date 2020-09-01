Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Parents of students in Scottsdale rally for in-person education option

By
Published 
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

Parents of students in Scottsdale rally for in-person education option

Parents say a majority of them didn't vote for online learning in a survey over summer.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Unified Governing Board meets Tuesday, Sept. 1 to determine a plan for a "hybrid" model for returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those in support of the in-person school option are asked to show their support by gathering outside the private special session meeting with green T-shirts and signs Tuesday night.

Many schools in Arizona remain online and districts within counties that are in the "moderate" spread category, like Maricopa County, can begin drafting plans to provide in-person education.

Gilbert Public Schools announced it'll transition to a hybrid model on Sept. 8, with full in-person learning on Sept. 21. They will also offer online learning.

Some parents at the rally say none of them voted for an online option when the school district surveyed them in the summer.

“There was an overwhelming majority of parents that voted during the survey at the end of July to return to the classroom. 75% of the parents chose to go back to school in the classroom. The other 25% said to stay online. We want to send a message to the board that they represent us and it’s time to send them back to the classroom," said parent, Amanda Wrey.

As of Sept. 1, the American Academy of Pediatrics says Arizona has the second-highest rate of pediatric COVID-19 cases in the country, behind Tennessee.

RELATED: LIST: Arizona districts announce return to school plans