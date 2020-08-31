How Gilbert Public Schools plan to begin ‘hybrid’ learning model once meeting COVID-19 benchmarks

With COVID-19 numbers trending downward in Arizona, Gilbert Public Schools are working toward a phased reopening.

In a Monday press conference, Arizona's Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Cara Christ, said several counties will step into the "moderate spread" category, joining Maricopa and Pinal counties.

This means some schools will soon meet benchmarks to reopen, but with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

One of the most recent school districts announcing it'll be doing hybrid learning is Gilbert Public Schools, contingent upon meeting the benchmarks.

Gilbert will reopen with a hybrid model on Sept. 8 with full in-person learning on Sept. 21. They will also offer online learning.

Dr. Christ says schools are required to post COVID-19 mitigation plans for parents to review and masks will be required.

“In addition to reporting outbreaks to their local health department, schools must notify parents, guardians and staff about any outbreaks of COVID-19 in the school. They must also provide their parents with actions they have taken to keep students and staff safe," Dr. Christ explained.

Also in the press conference, the flu and the challenges that come along with flu season were at the forefront of Gov. Doug Ducey's and Dr. Christ's minds, asking for everyone to get a flu shot.

Flu shots will be offered at many COVID-19 testing sites.

Watch Aug. 31's press conference below: