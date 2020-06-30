LIST: Arizona districts announce return to school plans

On June 29, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced all schools shall delay the start of in-person classes for the school year that begins July 1 until August 17, but schools may begin the school year on their regularly planned start date prior to August 17 through distance learning.

Ducey's executive order states:

If a school chooses to begin the school year on its regularly planned start date through distance learning, a diestirct or charter school shall submit a distance learning plan as required by the Arizona Department of Education no later than the start date of the distance learning program or August 14, 2020, whichever is earlier.

A school district or charter school may delay benchmark testing until the first six weeks after in-person classes are allowed to begin.

District or charter school students shall be considered as an AOI (Arizona Online Instruction Program) student for purposes of school funding calculations while participating in distance learning.

Statement from Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman:

"Today’s announcement from Gov @dougducey delays in-person instruction until August 17th but allows schools to offer distance learning per their regular schedules. This will allow all of us to continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and plan appropriately.

In the meantime, @azedschools will continue to help districts develop their distance learning plans and advocate that our schools receive all necessary resources to keep students and staff safe upon a return to school facilities.

What Arizona’s numbers will look like by August 17th remains unclear. But one thing is for certain: if efforts are not taken across the entire state to curb the spread of this virus, our schools will only continue to face complications in re-opening their facilities."

Arizona Department of Education - Important links:

State of Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Schools in Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Navajo, Pima and Pinal Counties have posted frequently asked questions and information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) on their websites and social media platforms.

Maricopa County:

Agua Fria Union High School District #216

"The board also took action last night [June 28] to adopt a plan for opening schools remotely in August and moving to a flex hybrid schedule (on campus) as soon as advisable. Part of the process for reopening schools is to see trend data decreasing for the number of positive cases over a four to five-week period. While we are not seeing this presently in Arizona, we are hopeful to continue planning in July. The board adoption last night allows students and teachers the chance to start learning about this plan leading up to school restarting," stated Superintendent Dr. Dennis Runyan.

Alhambra Elementary School District #68

"Many individuals are hard at work developing the ACT Return to School plan. To ensure that questions are directed to the appropriate design groups for consideration, please submit questions to act@alhambraesd.org."

Avondale Elementary School District #44

"In an effort to save money and go green, we will observe summer hours from June 1st through July 17th. The district office will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and closed on Fridays. Please note, you may register your child online by clicking on the registration tab on our website. School offices will re-open on Monday, July 20th to serve you."

Balsz Elementary School District #31

"Balsz School District has continued to monitor all news and activity regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). In alignment with Governor Doug Ducey’s declaration of a public health emergency for the State of Arizona, Balsz has been proactively planning for all possible scenarios for our schools."

BASIS Charter Schools

As of June 16, families choose the way their children learn at BASIS Charter Schools in 2020–21.

Cartwright Elementary School District #83

"The Cartwright School District will be returning to school August 3rd, 2020. We will be begin the year with Distance Learning. Parents classes will be provided to help you understand how to utilize distance learning platforms."

"After August 17, and if the Governor’s order is lifted, parents will continue to have the choice for in-person school or distance learning. We will also be moving to a 4-day school week with Fridays off. Fridays will be designated a deep cleaning day; however, we will do everything possible to ensure student and staff safety by disinfecting daily," stated Superintendent Dr. LeeAnn Aguilar-Lawlor.

Cave Creek Unified School District #93

At this time, we are still considering starting on August 5th with online school to begin learning for our students. As we get more information, we will continue to update you. Thank you for understanding as we try to digest and figure out this latest news and situation," stated Superintendent Debbi Burdick.

Creighton Elementary School District #14

"Creighton School District remains in close communication with the Governor’s office and the Arizona Department of Health. As the pandemic situation changes, we are prepared to modify our return to school plan accordingly. Visit our website for the latest updates www.CreightonSchools.org."

Deer Valley Unified School District #97

DVUSD has listed their return to school plans regarding on campus, on flex and online learning.

Dysart Unified School District #89

"As we are preparing for the start of the 20-21 school year, there are many unknowns. Dysart has been hard at work creating a flexible, responsible and comprehensive plan for returning to school that focuses on safety and high quality education. We will be opening our schools in August, and providing both in-person and online choices to meet the various needs of each of our students and families."

Fountain Hills Unified School District #98

"The school reopening task force will continue to meet weekly into July, reviewing proposals for the instructional models and how to meet the social/emotional needs of students and staff for the start of school. The goal is to present the district school reopening plan to the governing board in mid-July."

Fowler Elementary School District #45

According to the Fowler Elementary School's Facebook page, "FESD will formally announce plans for re-opening schools on Friday, July 3rd. There will be a video message posted to the district website with multiple options for families to choose from."

Gilbert Unified School District #41

"As we plan for the new school year and the re-opening of our schools we will be communicating frequently with our parents and families. You can also visit www.gilbertschools.net/alerts for the most up-to-date information. Our goal continues to be the health and wellbeing of our students, employees, and families. We will continue to update this site as decisions are made and plans are put in place. Thank you."

Glendale Elementary School District #40

"We are working to develop a comprehensive plan to safely and responsibly open our schools."

Glendale Union High School District #205

"The Reopening Task Force is close to finalizing recommendations and we will continue to communicate with you. The next update will be sent to parents next week."

Grand Canyon University

"We learn more about the impact of COVID-19 every day and will know even more in the coming weeks.

We also know there will be some level of risk and it is inevitable that some students will come in contact

with the virus. We intend to mitigate those threats to the extent we can by layering the above strategies

along with frequent handwashing, increased sanitization protocols and physical distancing. Within those

guidelines, we hope to maintain the same culture and community atmosphere that GCU is known for."

Higley Unified School District #60

"The Higley Unified School District created a new online page with all information for families regarding the opening of school for the 2020-2021 school year. Families can find communication, health & protocols information, instructional model information and more."

Isaac Elementary School District #5

J. O. Combs Unified School District #44

"Combs has been working diligently to prepare a comprehensive Pandemic Response Plan, which will still be released tomorrow, outlining our safe and healthy return to school. This document has been developed with anticipated changes as COVID-19 continues to evolve. District administration will also meet to finalize a new start date and present a recommendation to the Governing Board at the July 8, 2020 meeting. This will allow a modified calendar to be approved."

Kyrene School District #28

"The conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are continually evolving, and Kyrene’s Safe Return to School plans will be constantly evaluated to adapt to the continuing trends of the COVID-19 virus, especially in Maricopa County."

Laveen Elementary School District #59

Laveen's Governing Board approved recommendations for full-year online, flexible distance and daily on-site learning.

Legacy Traditional Schools (Avondale, Goodyear, Laveen)

"This afternoon, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying the start of in-person learning until August 17, 2020, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state. The order impacts the opening of all Legacy schools in Arizona. Legacy Summer will continue to be offered until further notice. If you have any questions about Legacy Summer, please contact us at communityeducation@legacytraditional.org or visit http://ow.ly/XAAV50Alj9s. Learn more about this reopening update here: http://ow.ly/TTIk50Alj91."

Liberty Elementary School District #25

"On June 29th, Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order: Protecting Public Health for Students and Teachers. The Executive Order delays the opening of schools for in-person learning. The district may opt to start school as planned on August 5th, distance only. Administration will work with stakeholders to develop calendar options to comply with the Executive Order. The Governing Board will adopt a calendar for school year 2020-2021, at the next Governing Board meeting."

Litchfield Elementary School District #79

"As we prepare to start school on August 3, we are considering up to three scenarios to provide a safe and productive learning environment for students, but we need to hear from families to gauge the feasibility of implementing these scenarios. The Governing Board will choose one, two, or three options. Please complete the attached survey by noon on Wednesday, July 1, to tell us which option would be best for your child at this time."

Littleton Elementary School District #65

"Today, Governor Ducey ordered that schools would need to reopen with distance learning if they were scheduled to open before August 17. The Governing Board will take up the question of how to start the new school year tomorrow night [June 30] at their 6pm meeting which will be live streamed on our YouTube channel: bit.ly/2BosYq7. We know these have been difficult times but we will get through this together. We miss you but above all we want you to be safe."

Madison School District #38

A virtual town hall was held June 29 to discuss the district's re-opening plan. Click here to view the documents. A replay of the event is available at https://livestream.com/accounts/10632146/events/9191109.

Maricopa County Community College District

"While our lives are different and normal feels far away, Maricopa Community Colleges is here for you. Our online classes and resources will help you stay connected and safe, so while we wait for normal to return, we will adapt and learn – together."

Mesa Public Schools #4

"Thank you to our families and staff who have shared their learning model preferences. With this new information from the Governor, we feel it is best that we pause our parent, teacher and employee surveys until we can provide more details. Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to prioritize the safety of our students, staff and community during the unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19," stated Dr. Pete Lesar, Interim Superintendent and Dr. Andi Fourlis, Incoming Superintendent.

Murphy Elementary School District #21

Nadaburg Unified School District #81

"In-person learning will not open until August 17th, 2020. We are collecting feedback from parents, teachers and staff to formulate the best options for keeping our school community safe and healthy when we reopen in the fall. Thank you for taking some time to give us feedback on your concerns and preferences," stated Superintendent Dr. Aspasia Angelou.

Osborn Elementary School District #8

"Governor Doug Ducey has just issued an executive order setting a new target date for school reopening for August 17, 2020. We will conduct a Governing Board work study session this Thursday [July 3] at 4:30 detailing our plans thus far for school reopening. We will have very limited socially distanced (6 feet apart) attendance at the Governing Board room. Face coverings are mandatory for the work study session. Tomorrow we will post the link for the Live Stream to this session, so you can watch from home as well. We will also post the link to a Google Doc that can be used for writing questions that can be addressed. Staff will be calling all homes over the next 3 days to discuss some of the schooling options we will discuss on Thursday."

Palo Verde Elementary School District #49

Paradise Valley Unified School District #69

On June 30 at 5:00 p.m., "the Governing Board is holding a special meeting via WebEx to discuss the Reopening of Schools Plan. Part of this discussion will include how we will continue to move forward in light of today’s new information. Details for joining or listening to the meeting are listed on the front page of the district’s website, www.pvschools.net," stated Superintendent Dr. Jesse Welsh.

Pendergast Elementary School District #92

"The Pendergast District Zoom Governing Board Meeting will be held (TODAY) Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for follow-up information and possible approval of the 2020-21 reopening plan. The meeting will also be live-streamed here on the PESD Facebook page."

Peoria Unified School District #11

A special meeting will be held July 1 at 9 a.m. to discuss their Return to School plan.

Phoenix Union High School District

The district announced it would start full remote learning on August 3, not August 17.

Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson penned a letter to teachers and staff saying Phoenix Union plans to move forward with a start date of August 3 for virtual learning.

Queen Creek Unified School District #95

"On June 29, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying the opening of school buildings until August 17, 2020. The order impacts the opening of all schools in the Queen Creek Unified School District. In light of this announcement, our schools will not physically open on July 22, 2020. However, we are working to determine if we can still begin the school year (via distance learning) on July 22 so that students can continue their learning activities."

Riverside Elementary School District #2

Roosevelt School District #66

The district will hold a Virtual Family and Community Information Session regarding return to school plans on June 30 at 5 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/741989868#success. During the forum, Superintendent Dr. Quintin Boyce will provide an update on Roosevelt’s return to school plan.

Scottsdale Unified School District #48

"Scottsdale Unified's back-to-school recommendations will be presented at the July 7 Governing Board meeting at 3 pm that you can watch live on SUSD's YouTube channel here: http://bit.ly/0623MTG. The agenda will be posted at least 24 hours in advance at www.susd.org/board."

Tempe Elementary School District

"Our goal is to safely welcome all of our students to a safe, healthy, and engaging learning environment, whether it is in person, blended or remote learning environment on August 17, 2020."

Tempe Union High School District #213

"In light of Governor’s Ducey announcement and subsequent Executive Order on 6/29/20, we want to reassure you that we continue to assess and plan for a safe, productive 20/21 school year for our students, teachers, and staff. There are still many unknowns about how the Governor’s order will affect the details of our current planning efforts. One thing that we know for certain is that in-person instruction will be delayed until at least August 17, 2020. We will continue to keep you informed and update this page as information becomes available."

Tolleson Elementary School District #17

"We would like to thank you for your patience while we very carefully analyze every detail to ensure a well-prepared plan to have a seamless and safe return to school for all of our students, families, and staff. Governor Doug Ducey announced today that the start of the school year will be delayed until Monday, August 17, 2020 for on campus learning. This target date will continuously be re-evaluated for health and safety purposes."

Union Elementary School District #62

"Governor Doug Ducey delays start of school. New tentative date is August 17, 2020. Check back for more information here later this week about evolving plans. Please help slow the spread, stay at home, wear your mask!"

Washington Elementary School District

"We are preparing multiple plans for our WESD families including virtual and face-to-face learning opportunities. We continue to be guided by our state and county health officials, the Governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction. We expect to announce our plans the early part of July," stated Superintendent Dr. Paul Stanton.

Wickenburg Unified School District #9

"Wickenburg Unified School District is planning to open all schools for 2020-2021 school year the first week of August. A task force has been established to develop templates, guidelines and procedures for different school scenerios. The group consisting of parents, teachers and administrators, will recommend plans to the governing board for a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff."

Xavier College Prepatatory

Coconino County:

Flagstaff Unified School District

"As we prepare for both In-Person and Distance Learning models to offer students and parents, Team FUSD is considering factors related to health and safety, teaching and learning, social emotional and the unique needs of students, technology and communication, professional learning and staff supports, and operations and schedules," stated Superintendent Michael A. Penca.

Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District

Grand Canyon Unified School District #4

"More information will be coming from the School Board and Administration. Please keep a look out for future surveys and school anouncements about the upcoming school year," stated Principal Matt Yost.

Maine Consolidated School District

Northern Arizona University

"NAU will resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, with an early start date of Aug. 12."

Page Unified School District #8

The district's Facebook page, officials stated they are working on a school re-opening plan with three options: regular open with teachers and students in the classroom; hybrid re-opening with half the students learning in brick and mortar classrooms, and the other half learning online; 100% virtual learning, with all curriculum and learning happening online.

Tuba City Unified School District #15

TCUSD says the re-opening of school scenarios are being explored and they have four option to choose from on https://tcusd.org/sy-2020-2021-re-opening.

Williams Unified School District #2

The WUSD Governing Board developed guidelines for re-opening schools in August.

"There has been a lot of input and thought put into this plan. We have taken recommendations

from the appropriate governing bodies and health departments. Everyone involved has taken the

current situation with the pandemic very seriously. We know that there is no “perfect plan,” but

have tried to come up with a plan that emphasizes safety for all students and staff, while still

building a good learning environment for all," stated Superintendent Rick Honsinger.

Gila County:

Globe Unified School District #1

Hayden-Winkelman School District #41

The district is asking parents to complete a 10-question survey about students returning to school at https://www.hwusd.org/live_feed.

Miami Unified School District #40

Payson Unified School District #10

Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District #12

San Carlos Unified School District #20

Tonto Basin Elementary School

Young Public School

Graham County:

Pima Unified School District #6

Safford Unified School District #1

Greenlee County:

Blue Elementary District

No district website available

928-865-2822

Duncan Unified School District #2

Morenci Unified School District #18

Mohave County:

Kingman Unified School District #20

Navajo County:

Blue Ridge Unified School District

Heber-Overgaard Unified School District #6

Holbrook Unified School District #3

Joseph City Unified School District #2

Show Low Unified School District #10

Winslow Unified School District #1

Pima County:

Ajo Unified School District #15

Altar Valley School District #51

Amphitheater Public Schools #10

Catalina Foothills School District #16

Continental Elementary School District #39

Tanque Verde Unified School District #13

Tucson Unified School District #1

Pinal County:

Apache Junction Unified School District #43

Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District

Maricopa Unified School District #20

Oracle Elementary School District #2

Ray Unified School District #3

Red Rock Elementary School District #5

Stanfield Elementary School District #24

Superior Unified School District #15

Santa Cruz County:

Nogales Unified School District #1

Patagonia Public Schools

Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District #35

Yavapai County:

Ash Fork School District #31

Bagdad Unified School District #20

Beaver Creek Elementary School District #26

Camp Verde Unified School District #28

Canon Elementary School District #50

Chino Valley Unified School District #51

Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District #3

Congress Elementary School District #7

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District #6

Crown King Elementary School District #41

Hillside Elementary School District #35

Humboldt Unified School District #22

Kirkland Elementary School District #23

Mayer Unified School District #43

Mingus High School District #4

Prescott Unified School District #1

Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District #9

