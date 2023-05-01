Passenger killed after car plunges 300 feet into Gila County canyon, DPS says

A 21-year-old man from Gilbert died after his car fell 300 feet down a canyon near Tortilla Flat, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., April 29, 21-year-old Daniel Christopher Curcio-Kennedy was driving on a stretch of the road curving right on SR 88 and milepost 218.6.

That area of the highway appears to be located in Pine, which is in Gila County.

"The passenger car traveled into the westbound shoulder and rolled approximately 300 feet down the bottom of a canyon. The passenger of the passenger car was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel."

No more details have been release about this car crash.

Area of where the crash happened: