PCSO: Inmate hospitalized with COVID-19 has died

An Arizona inmate who was hospitalized with COVID-19 has died.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the 70-year-old inmate died Monday.

Deputy James T. Allerton said the sheriff’s department is not releasing the inmate’s name yet but said he had long-term preexisting medical conditions. The inmate had been in medical isolation at the county jail in Tucson since testing positive on Dec. 30.

He was hospitalized Jan. 10 for more treatment and evaluation.

Allerton said the inmate had been in jail since December 2018 on charges of probation violation, child molestation, sexual abuse and kidnapping.

