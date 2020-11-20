PD: 3 men shot while standing outside Phoenix business

Police say three men were hospitalized after they were shot while standing outside of a Phoenix business.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened on Nov. 20 at 2 a.m. near Central and Broadway Avenues.

The victims -- two 26-year-old men and a 43-year-old man, were hospitalized. One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fired shots from a vehicle. There is no viable description of them at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

